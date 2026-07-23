Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Set to practice Thursday

Coach Mike LaFleur said Brissett will practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

One day removed from reporting for training camp, Brissett will be out there on the field after sitting out the entirety of Arizona's offseason program as he seeks an upgrade on the terms of his current contract. LaFleur told Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that talks between Brissett and the team have been productive, but he'll open camp without the situation resolved. There's an expectation that Brissett will be the Week 1 starting quarterback for the Cardinals, but Gardner Minshew and rookie third-round pick Carson Beck are waiting in the wings in the event Brissett can't replicate his productive self from Week 6 onward from the 2025 campaign.