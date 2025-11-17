Brissett completed 47 of 57 passes for 452 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed twice for minus-2 yards during Sunday's 41-22 loss to the 49ers.

Working without No. 1 WR Marvin Harrison (concussion) on Sunday, Brissett set an NFL regular-season record for a single game with his 47 completions, helping fuel a pair of 100-yard receiving efforts from WR Michael Wilson (15-185-0 on 18 targets) and TE Trey McBride (10-115-1 on 11 targets). The pass-heavy approach from the Cardinals likely was spurred by being down double-digit points as soon as the 13:39 mark of the second quarter, and the closest margin after that point was nine points before the 49ers tacked on a pair of field goals in the last 1:01 of the first half. In five starts in place of Kyler Murray (foot, IR), Brissett has averaged 314 yards per game to go with a 10:3 TD:INT on 67 percent passing. Brissett's next chance to continue leading Arizona's offense is next Sunday versus the Jaguars.