Brissett completed six of eight passes for 57 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Cardinals' 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night. He also rushed once for two yards.

Brissett and the Cardinals' offense started slowly with a five-play drive that culminated in a punt, but the second possession was a different story. The veteran signal-caller helmed an 11-play, 67-yard march he capped off with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko and recorded five completions overall. Brissett had 12- and 17-yard connections with Andre Baccellia and Xavier Weaver as well, and he was done for the night following the scoring toss. Brissett is firmly entrenched as Kyler Murray's primary back up as the regular season approaches.