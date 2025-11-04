Brissett completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 261 yards and two touchdowns while taking five carries for four yards and a third score in Monday's 27-17 win over the Cowboys.

Brissett continued to air the ball out while making his third straight start filing in for injured starter Kyler Murray (foot). Unlike his previous two outings, the veteran backup was able to secure victory for Arizona in an upset win on the road over Dallas on Monday Night Football. The 32-year-old Brissett is averaging 286.7 passing yards with a pair of touchdown passes thrown in each of his three spot-starts this year. Murray has been practicing in a limited fashion since Oct. 10, so Brissett's unexpected run of fantasy utility could come to an abrupt end if the former returns in Week 10. Managers should hang on to Brissett until an official announcement is made, as the journeyman's hot play could warrant starting consideration against the Seahawks on Sunday.