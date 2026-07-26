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Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Signs new deal with Arizona

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Brissett and the Cardinals agreed to a reworked contract Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Brissett's new deal will increase his 2026 compensation to $15.5 million guaranteed and up to $21 million with incentives, meaning he'll still become an unrestricted free agent after this season. It ends a stalemate in contract negotiations between the veteran quarterback and the Cardinals that started in mid-April right before the 2026 NFL Draft, which led to Brissett sitting out of OTAs before reporting to mandatory minicamp and training camp. Now that talks have resolved with a restructured contract, Brissett can focus his efforts toward training camp and strengthening his hold on the starting quarterback job, with Gardner Minshew and rookie third-round pick Carson Beck battling for the backup role. Brissett is coming off a career year in 2025, when he completed 64.9 percent of passes for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions across 14 regular-season games (12 starts).

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