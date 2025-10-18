The Cardinals are planning to start Brissett against the Packers on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Cardinals are on a bye Week 8, and it appears they will give Kyler Murray additional time to heal from a mid-foot sprain and target a potential return for Week 9 against the Cowboys on Monday, Nov. 3. That puts Brissett in line for a second-straight start while Kedon Slovis serves as the backup quarterback. Brissett played well during Arizona's Week 6 loss to Indianapolis, with the veteran quarterback completing 27 of 44 passes (61.4 percent) for 320 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding 19 rushing yards on three carries.