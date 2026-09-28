Brissett completed 38 of 52 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed four times for four yards in the Cardinals' 36-30 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Brissett put together one of his signature stat lines, parlaying massive passing volume into a solid yardage figure while remaining free of turnovers. The veteran signal-caller's pass-distribution profile was also on brand, as a whopping 28 of his pass attempts went in the direction of Michael Wilson (17 targets) and Trey McBride (11 targets). Brissett hit Wilson (five yards) and Jeremiyah Love (one yard) for his pair of touchdown passes, marking his first multi-TD tally of the season. Brissett is averaging a typically conservative 5.6 yards per attempt over his first three games, but he's thrown for over 275 yards in two of his first three games heading into a Week 4 road matchup against the Giants next Sunday.