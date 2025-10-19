Brissett will start in place of an inactive Kyler Murray (foot) on Sunday versus the Packers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brissett is subbing in for Murray for a second contest in a row after the former completed 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and turned three carries into 19 yards in the Cardinals' Week 6 loss at Indianapolis. In Week 7, though, Brissett will be facing a tougher test in Green Bay's 11th-ranked pass defense (207.2 yards per game). Sunday's outing may be Brissett's last spot start for the foreseeable future with Murray expected to return to action Week 9 in Dallas after a Week 8 bye, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.