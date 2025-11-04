Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Brissett will start at quarterback in Sunday's game at Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Following Monday's 27-17 win over the Cowboys, Gannon acknowledged that Kyler Murray (foot) will reclaim starting duties once fully healthy. However, just one day later, Gannon told John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that he made the decision to stick with Brissett as the team's Week 10 starter, even if Murray was 100 percent healed from his mid-foot sprain coming out of the practice week. Though Gannon was unwilling to comment on his plans at quarterback beyond this week, his about-face potentially leaves the door open for Brissett to retain the job on a more permanent basis. To that end, how Brissett performs in a tough matchup against the 6-2 Seahawks -- as well as how much progress Murray makes in practice this week after he was a limited participant throughout Week 9 -- could both be factors in determining which of the two directs the offense in the weeks to come. In his previous starts Week 9 as well as in losses to the Packers in Week 7 and Colts in Week 6, Brissett has moved the ball effectively, completing 73 of 111 pass attempts (65.8 percent) for 860 yards (7.7 YPA) and a 6:1 TD:INT to go along with 49 rushing yards and another score.