Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Brissett will start at quarterback for Sunday's game in Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Following Monday's 27-17 win over the Cowboys, Gannon indicated that Kyler Murray (foot) would reclaim starting duties once fully healthy. However, just one day later, the coach told John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that Brissett would have been the team's Week 10 starter even if Murray was 100 percent recovered. That about-face leaves the door open for Brissett to retain the job on a more permanent basis after Week 10 based on how he performs in a tough matchup against the 6-2 Seahawks, as well as how much progress Murray makes in practice this week. In his previous three starts, Brissett has moved the ball effectively, completing 73 of 111 pass attempts (65.8 percent) for 860 yards (7.7 YPA) and a 6:1 TD:INT to go along with 49 rushing yards and another score.