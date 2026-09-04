Brissett is listed with the first-team offense on the Cardinals' unofficial depth chart.

After Arizona released Kyler Murray in March, the team signed Gardner Minshew in free agency and then rounded out the QB room by drafting Carson Beck (ribs) in the third round of the 2026 Draft. Despite those notable additions, Brissett was expected to be the starter, and as a result he held a hold-in during the offseason program and at the starting training camp before agreeing to a revised contract with the team on July 26. Brissett made a cameo in preseason Week 1 versus the Raiders, completing all five of his passes for 44 yards and a touchdown strike to Marvin Harrison. Considering he'll have TE Trey McBride, WRs Harrison and Michael Wilson and RBs Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Tyler Allgeier at his disposal, Brissett very well may produce like he did during his 12-game starting stint to end last season. Whether that'll be enough for Brissett to hold on to the No. 1 gig throughout the campaign is up in the air, especially with Beck waiting in the wings.