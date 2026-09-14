Brissett completed 27 of 37 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing six times for 14 yards in the Cardinals' 26-14 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Brissett helped the Cardinals set an immediate tone for a potential upset on the team's first drive of the season, when he led Arizona on an 11-play, 70-yard march that culminated with Jeremiyah Love's five-yard touchdown run. The veteran signal-caller proceeded to put together a performance highly reminiscent of several of his 2025 starts that earned him an extension this summer and the starting role to open the new campaign. Brissett connected with Trey McBride for his one touchdown pass from three yards out early in the fourth quarter, and his afternoon also included a 27-yard connection with McBride and a picturesque 33-yard rainbow down the left sideline to Marvin Harrison that was dropped in perfectly. Brissett will look to build on the stellar afternoon in a tough Week 2 home matchup against the defending champion Seahawks next Sunday.