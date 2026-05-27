Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Still not present for OTAs

Brissett didn't report to Arizona's OTAs on Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Brissett remained away from the team after already missing all of last week, which was the first week of the Cardinals' OTAs. The veteran quarterback is holding out in the hope of securing a restructured contract, as his current deal is worth a maximum of only $5.39 million, with just $1.5 million guaranteed. Per Weinfuss, Arizona has informed Brissett that he is the team's starting quarterback, though he'll obviously need to eventually join the team in order to accept that role.