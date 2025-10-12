Brissett completed 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding three rushes for 19 yards in the Cardinals' 31-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Brissett was called on for the first of what could be multiple starts due to Kyler Murray's foot injury, and the veteran signal-caller delivered in signature fashion. Brissett started slow but picked up steam despite losing Marvin Harrison to a concussion, leaning heavily on Zay Jones, Trey McBride and Michael Wilson throughout the afternoon. The veteran signal-caller hit McBride and Greg Dortch from one and 12 yards out, respectively for his pair of touchdowns, and he had Arizona in position to take the lead after marching his team 78 yards in 10 plays before a fourth-down incompletion on a play where there may have been some pass interference on McBride. Murray could remain out for a Week 7 home matchup against the Packers, a development that would tee up Brissett for another start