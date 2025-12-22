Brissett completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking his only carry for five yards in Sunday's 26-19 loss to Atlanta.

Brissett barely completed 50 percent of his pass attempts in his worst start since taking over for Kyler Murray (foot) back in Week 6. The 27-year-old Brissett recorded his lowest passing yardage total through 10 starts while being held to a single touchdown scored for just the second time this year. Brissett had been a revelation over his previous nine appearances with the Cardinals, so fantasy managers can hold out hope for a bounce-back effort in a soft matchup against Cincinnati in Week 17.