default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Brissett completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking his only carry for five yards in Sunday's 26-19 loss to Atlanta.

Brissett barely completed 50 percent of his pass attempts in his worst start since taking over for Kyler Murray (foot) back in Week 6. The 27-year-old Brissett recorded his lowest passing yardage total through 10 starts while being held to a single touchdown scored for just the second time this year. Brissett had been a revelation over his previous nine appearances with the Cardinals, so fantasy managers can hold out hope for a bounce-back effort in a soft matchup against Cincinnati in Week 17.

More News