Brissett completed 27 of 40 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Texans. He added six rushing yards on three carries.

For the second straight game, the Arizona defense coughed up at least 40 points, letting another strong performance from Brissett go to waste. The three TDs -- two to Trey McBride and one to Michael Wilson -- were a season high for the veteran QB, but Brissett has tossed multiple scores in eight of the last nine games, posting an impressive 18:6 TD:INT since taking over for Kyler Murray (foot) in Week 6. Brissett will look to establish a new career high in passing TDs on a season in Week 16 against the Falcons.