Brissett completed 33 of 49 pass attempts for 317 yards and a touchdown while taking three carries for 20 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Jacksonville in overtime.

Brissett continued his gun-slinging ways by eclipsing 300 passing yards for the third time in six starts filling in for Kyler Murray (foot). The 32-year-old Brissett failed to extend his streak of throwing multiple touchdown passes to six games, but it was still another impressive effort from a fantasy perspective. The journeyman backup has already been named Arizona's starter for the remainder of the season, so fantasy managers who took a chance on Brissett during his current run as starter can feel comfortable continuing to roll him out on a weekly basis. The Cardinals will hit the road in Week 13 to face the Buccaneers, who currently sit in the bottom third of the league in terms yards allowed to opposing quarterbacks.