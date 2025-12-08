Brissett completed 25 of 44 pass attempts for 271 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding 22 rushing yards on four attempts in Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Rams.

Brissett got off to a hot start when he drove his team down the field for a touchdown pass on the game's opening possession, but that's where the good news dries out. The veteran signal-caller was clamped down from there on out, salvaging his day from a fantasy perspective with a garbage-time touchdown in the fourth quarter. Brissett's three-game streak of reaching 300 passing yards came to an end Sunday, but he is still posting voluminous passing numbers while starting for the fledgling Cardinals. Kyler Murray (foot) has still not been reinstated off of injured reserve, leaving Brissett to handle a rough road matchup against the Texans next Sunday.