Coach Jonathan Gannon announced Monday that Kyler Murray (foot) won't be designated for return from injured reserve this week, setting up Brissett for another start Sunday versus the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

During Murray's current seven-game absence as he tends to a mid-foot sprain, Brissett has eclipsed 300 yards passing four times and tossed exactly two touchdowns on six occasions. Overall, Brissett has completed 67.8 percent of his passes (204 of 301) for 2,188 yards with a 13:4 TD:INT while adding 26 carries for 114 yards and another score during that span. In Week 14, he'll be taking on a Rams defense that has surrendered the seventh-fewest yards per attempt (6.5) to opposing quarterbacks this season, so the sledding may be a bit tougher for Brissett this time around.