Brissett completed 21 of 37 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Bengals.

The Cardinals defense had no success at all slowing down Joe Burrow, so Brissett's efforts -- which included a 38-yard TD to Michael Wilson in the second quarter and an 18-yard score to Trey McBride in the fourth -- didn't make much impact. The veteran has tossed multiple touchdowns in nine of his 11 starts this season, posting a 21:7 TD:INT over that stretch as he makes a case for a starting job in 2026, whether with Arizona or someone else. With an undrafted rookie as his backup in Kedon Slovis, Brissett could still be under center in Week 18 against the Rams, even with nothing on the line for the Cards but draft position.