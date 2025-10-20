Brissett completed 25 of 36 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Packers. He added 26 rushing yards on six carries and lost a fumble.

Making his second straight start in place of Kyler Murray (foot), Brissett had another productive performance as he connected with Trey McBride for a 15-yard score in the second quarter and a 12-yard strike in the third. The veteran QB has thrown for 599 yards in place of Murray -- the best two-game stretch of his career -- with a 4:1 TD:INT, but with Arizona on bye in Week 8, Brissett may be returning to the bench for a Week 9 tilt against the Cowboys' porous defense.