Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Will play Thursday

Coach Mike LaFleur said Tuesday that Brissett and the rest of the Cardinals' starters will play one or two possessions during Thursday's preseason game at Las Vegas, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

LaFleur held out Arizona's starters in last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Panthers, but Brissett and the rest of the first-team offense are slated to get some run this week. Brissett thus likely will be throwing passes to the Cardinals' top skill-position talents, including rookie first-round RB Jeremiyah Love, WRs Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson and TE Trey McBride.