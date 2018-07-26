Smith signed a contract with Arizona on Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Smith showed promise with Tampa Bay a few years back, recording 13.5 sacks across 27 games in 2014 and 2015. However, the defensive end has played in just four games the last three years and put up just a single tackle in two outings with the Lions in 2017. He'll be looking to earn a depth role with the Cardinals for the upcoming campaign.

