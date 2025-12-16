Brooks reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Brooks played 47 snaps on offense during the Cardinals' 40-20 loss to the Texans, which was second most among Arizona's wide receivers. He finished with one catch (on three targets) for 19 yards and contributed on special teams with five kick returns for 132 yards. Brooks is eligible to be called up from the practice squad once more this season, which could happen for Week 16 against the Falcons, as the Cardinals are dealing with injuries to Marvin Harrison (heel), Xavier Weaver (hamstring) and Andy Baccellia (neck).