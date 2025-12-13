The Cardinals elevated Brooks from the practice squad Saturday.

This is the second straight practice-squad elevation for Brooks. The 25-year-old logged two catches (on three targets) for 32 yards to go along with three kickoff returns for 66 yards. With Greg Dortch (chest) on IR and both Marvin Harrison (heel) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring) ruled out again, Brooks will once again serve as the Cardinals' No. 4 wideout versus Houston on Sunday.