Brooks caught one of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Texans. He also returned five kicks for 132 yards.

The South Carolina product was elevated to the Cardinals' active roster and played a season-high 44 offensive snaps in Sunday's loss. In two games with Arizona, Brooks has caught three of six targets for 51 yards while tallying 198 kick-return yards. If Marvin Harrison (heel) is sidelined again in the Week 16 matchup against the Falcons, Brooks could return to the active roster.