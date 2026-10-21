Brooks caught two of three targets for 30 yards and returned a kickoff for 25 yards during Sunday's 18-16 win over the Rams.

Both of Brooks' catches came in the fourth quarter, the second of which was for 21 yards late in the period that also drew a penalty flag for unnecessary roughness by defensive back Josh Wallace. That set the Cardinals up at the Rams' 29 yard line and led to the game-winning, 43-yard field goal by Chad Ryland. Brooks has four catches (on 10 targets) for 46 yards over the Cardinals' last two games and has stepped into a more prominent role offensively since Arizona's trade of Marvin Harrison to Houston before Week 5. The Cardinals will look to make it two wins in a row in Week 7 against the Broncos, whose defense would be boosted if star defensive back Pat Surtain (ankle) was cleared to return from a two-game absence.