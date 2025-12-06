The Cardinals elevated Brooks from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The absence of wide receivers Marvin Harrison (heel), Greg Dortch (chest), and potentially Xavier Weaver (hamstring) gives Brooks a huge opportunity in Sunday's contest. The 2023 seventh-rounder was elevated alongside Trent Sherfield to be a starting wide receiver for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The wide receiver has received zero targets with only four offensive snaps played this year, but he ended the 2024 season with 12 receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown on 30 targets.