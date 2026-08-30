Brooks caught all four of his targets for 57 yards during Friday's exhibition loss to Green Bay.

Brooks played only 16 offensive snaps but shined during his time on the field, with his longest reception being a 20-yard connection with Gardner Minshew early in the second quarter. Brooks performed very well during the preseason, catching 15 of 17 targets for a team-leading 222 yards and one touchdown. That could go a long way to helping him secure a spot on the 53-man roster as a depth wideout option.