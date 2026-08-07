Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Cardinals' Jalen Brooks: Makes impact downfield in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Brooks secured three of four targets for 99 yards in the Cardinals' 33-30 preseason loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

Brooks led the Cardinals in receiving yards on the night, getting a major boost from two long catches in the first half. Brooks first recorded a 35-yard grab from Carson Beck on the Cardinals' second possession, and he subsequently set Arizona up at the Panthers' 17-yard line with a 49-yard reception down the left side of the field early in the second quarter. The stellar showing was critical for Brooks, who's looking to stick as a reserve option in a fairly crowded Cardinals receiver room. The 2023 seventh-round pick of the Cowboys will look to carry over the momentum into Arizona's second preseason game next Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!