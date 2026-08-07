Cardinals' Jalen Brooks: Makes impact downfield in loss

Brooks secured three of four targets for 99 yards in the Cardinals' 33-30 preseason loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

Brooks led the Cardinals in receiving yards on the night, getting a major boost from two long catches in the first half. Brooks first recorded a 35-yard grab from Carson Beck on the Cardinals' second possession, and he subsequently set Arizona up at the Panthers' 17-yard line with a 49-yard reception down the left side of the field early in the second quarter. The stellar showing was critical for Brooks, who's looking to stick as a reserve option in a fairly crowded Cardinals receiver room. The 2023 seventh-round pick of the Cowboys will look to carry over the momentum into Arizona's second preseason game next Thursday night in Las Vegas.