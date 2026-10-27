The Cardinals placed Brooks (wrist) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The transaction comes after Brooks announced earlier in the day that he underwent season-ending wrist surgery. Brooks saw light snaps through the first four weeks of the season, but he stepped in as the Cardinals' No. 3 wideout for the past three games after Marvin Harrison was traded to the Texans. The 26-year-old will finish the 2026 campaign with five receptions for 81 yards on 17 targets to go with 499 yards on 19 kickoff returns.