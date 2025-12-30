Brooks wasn't targeted during Sunday's 37-14 defeat in Cincinnati.

Brooks has garnered offensive snaps in four straight games for the Cardinals, but his shares have ranged from five to 71 percent on a weekly basis. He rang in at 30 percent Sunday behind Michael Wilson (86 percent), Xavier Weaver (67 percent) and Marvin Harrison (33 percent). Because Harrison's status for the regular-season finale at the Rams is up in the air after emerging from Week 17 with a foot injury, Brooks could be poised for more snaps this weekend, but his output so far in Arizona (3-51-0 on six targets) isn't appealing for fantasy purposes.