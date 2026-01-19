Brooks tallied three catches (on six targets) for 51 yards and 10 kick returns for 254 yards in five regular-season appearances in 2025.

With all of Marvin Harrison (foot), Greg Dortch (chest) and Zay Jones (Achilles) being placed on injured reserve in the second half of the campaign, Brooks received regular run over the final five games but didn't do much with the increased workload as WR Michael Wilson and TE Trey McBride dominated the attention of QB Jacoby Brissett. Brooks is one of seven wide receivers under contract with the Cardinals in 2026, so he at least should be in the mix for reps along with Xavier Weaver behind Harrison and Wilson, barring other additions at the position this offseason.