Brooks reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the league's transaction log.

Brooks was elevated to the Cardinals' active roster for Sunday's game against the Rams, and he finished with two catches (on three targets) for 32 yards and returned three kickoffs for 66 yards. With Greg Dortch (chest) on injured reserve and both Marvin Harrison (heel) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring) dealing with injuries, Brooks could be elevated from the practice squad for this Sunday's road tilt against the Texans.