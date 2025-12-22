Brooks went without a target while playing three of the Cardinals' 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons. He returned two kickoffs for 56 yards on special teams.

After drawing three targets in both of the Cardinals' previous two contests, Brooks saw his role on offense diminish while Arizona welcomed Marvin Harrison back from a heel injury. Unless Arizona is missing one of Harrison, Michael Wilson or Xavier Weaver for one of its final two games of the season, Brooks doesn't look as though he'll be in line for many snaps on offense.