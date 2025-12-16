The Cardinals signed Brooks to the active roster Tuesday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Brooks had one more practice squad elevation before he needed to be signed to the active roster, but the Cardinals chose to ink a deal before that was necessary. The receiver played 47 offensive snaps in Week 15, accumulating one catch for 19 yards on three targets. He also racked up 132 yards in five kick returns. Brooks was likely deemed valuable enough to sign due to the persistent injuries to fellow receivers Marvin Harrison (heel), Xavier Weaver (hamstring), and Andre Baccellia (neck).