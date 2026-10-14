Brooks recorded two catches for 16 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 45-21 loss to the Lions.

After logging single-digit snaps in each of the Cardinals' first four games while drawing one total target, Brooks saw a substantial increase in playing time in Week 5. With the Cardinals opting to make Marvin Harrison inactive for the Week 5 contest, Brooks stepped into a regular role in three-receiver sets, taking the field for 39 of 73 offensive snaps. Arizona traded Harrison to Houston following the contest, which should clear the way for Brooks to continue seeing ample snaps moving forward. However, Brooks isn't expected to rank as a high priority in the passing game, with all of Michael Wilson, Trey McBride and Kendrick Bourne ahead of him in the pecking order for targets.