Brooks announced Monday in a story on his personal Instagram account that he underwent season-ending wrist surgery, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Brooks wasn't known to have sustained an injury in the Cardinals' 30-16 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, when he played a season-high 52 of 81 snaps en route to finishing with a 35-yard reception on six targets. Evidently, Brooks fractured or sprained his wrist severely enough at some point during the game to require surgery a day later, bringing an early end to his 2026 campaign. Through seven games, the fourth-year wideout recorded five catches for 81 yards on 17 targets while returning 19 kickoffs for 499 yards. Reggie Virgil and Simi Fehoko look to be the top candidates to replace Brooks as the Cardinals' No. 3 wideout behind Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne.