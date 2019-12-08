Play

Thompson (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Thompson suffered a concussion during Week 13's loss to the Rams, but he was able to clear the league's protocol in time. The rookie fifth-round pick has been working as the starting strong safety lately and posted 18 tackles (17 solo) and an interception over the last three games.

