Thompson (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The starting safety missed the Cardinals' last two games with the injury. Before that, he played in at least 85 percent of the defensive snaps in each of Arizona's first nine contests, recording 56 tackles (36 solo), two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
