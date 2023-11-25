Thompson is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Rams due to a back injury, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Thompson is a late addition to the injury report, so it is unclear when he picked up the injury. His final status against Los Angeles will likely depend on how his back is feeling closer to kickoff. Should he ultimately be sidelined, Andre Chachere is the likely candidate to fill in for him at safety alongside Budda Baker.