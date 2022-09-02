The Cardinals and Thompson agreed to a contract extension Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Thompson has been one of the most fruitful picks of the NFL's supplemental draft in recent memory, having joined Arizona in July 2019. He finally broke out last season, racking up a team-high 121 tackles to go with three interceptions in 17 games (12 starts). With this new deal, Thompson now is locked in with the Cardinals through the 2025 season, forming one of the best safety tandems in the league with Budda Baker.