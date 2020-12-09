Thompson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Thompson has missed the last two games with his ankle injury, and this missed practice doesn't bode well for his chances of getting back on the field Sunday against the Giants. The safety will have two more chances to raise his practice participation this week in hopes of suiting up.
