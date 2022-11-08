Thompson posted six tackles and a pass defense during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.
Thompson has missed just two defensive plays through nine games this season, one in Week 2 at Las Vegas and the other this past Sunday. He ranks second in snap share on the Cardinals behind cornerback Byron Murphy, but Thompson sits third in tackles with 57 behind fellow safety Budda Baker (71) and inside linebacker Zaven Collins (61). Because Baker is slated to miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Thompson has an opportunity to increase his tackle tallies in the short term.
