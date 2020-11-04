Thompson (ankle) was added to the active roster Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The team took its time activating Thompson, whose 21-day window to be taken off IR was activated back on Oct. 14. The safety will rejoin his teammates on the field Sunday against the Dolphins for his first game action since the season opener.
