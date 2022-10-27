Thompson (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Thompson opened the week with a DNP on Wednesday due to a calf issue, after he played every defensive snap against the Saints in Week 7. However, the 24-year-old's ability to practice in a limited fashion Thursday is a step in the right direction for gaining medical clearance for Sunday's contest versus the Vikings. His activity levels during Friday's session should provide additional clarity whether or not Thompson's calf injury will sideline him this weekend in Minnesota.
