Thompson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Thompson has been cleared to return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Budda Baker (concussion) has been ruled out, so Kitan Crawford will likely join Thompson as the Cardinals' starting safeties in Week 17.

