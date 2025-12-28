Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Cleared to play Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Thompson has been cleared to return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Budda Baker (concussion) has been ruled out, so Kitan Crawford will likely join Thompson as the Cardinals' starting safeties in Week 17.
