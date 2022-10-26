Thompson (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Thompson has been listed with toe and hamstring issues on practice reports this season, but neither concern kept him off the field on game day. It's unclear if the current injury to his calf puts his availability in danger for Sunday's contest in Minnesota, but if he's able to suit up he'll be looking to build upon the 45 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery that he's tallied in seven appearances in 2022.
