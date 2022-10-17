Thompson (hamstring) was a DNP on the Cardinals' estimated practice report for Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Thompson played 100 percent of the snaps in the team's loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, so it's not clear when he may have suffered the injury. Despite it just being an estimate, and Thompson being able to log a full workload Sunday, his estimated absence creates some concern with the Cardinals on a short week and hosting the Saints on Thursday.