Thompson (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to return from injured reserve, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Thompson hasn't played since Week 1 against the 49ers, but he's eligible to return to the lineup Monday against the Cowboys. If Chris Banjo (hamstring) is able to start alongside Budda Baker, Thompson won't have much of a role on defense should he shake off his injury.